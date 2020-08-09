Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Balochistan, more rains to come

QUETTA: Heavy rainfall and flooding have wreaked havoc in Balochistan as the Levies have found two dead bodies in Bolan river, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Levies sources, two bodies were found in the river near Dhadar.

A gas line damaged by the floodwater in Bolan could not be repaired so far and supply of gas to Mastung, Kalat, Pishin and Ziarat has been suspended for the second day.

The traffic flow, which was suspended due to collapse of Bibi Nani bridge in rainfall yet to be restored and an alternate makeshift road is being made, Levies sources said.

At least five people have died in the ongoing spell of rainfall in Balochistan, according to sources.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in several parts of Balochistan on Sunday (today).

According to the weather report, rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Zhob, Sibi, Ziarat, Loralai, Pishin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah and Kalatdistricts of Balochistan.

Moreover, light rainfall is likely at Lasbela, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Pasni and Gwadar districts of the province, met office report said.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Saturday chaired a meeting on Saturday to review rain and flood situation in the province and damage to M-8 motorway, which is part of the CPEC route.

Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan briefed the meeting over the losses and relief measures carried out in the province.

“21 districts of Balochistan were hit by the rainfall while Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, and Sibi remained affected from flood situation,” the PDMA head briefed.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure coordinated efforts to improve the situation.

Separately, the Director PDMA Makran Circle said that the M-8 motorway road, which is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was damaged at the location of the Tejaban area due to flood water.

“We have begun process to restore the road infrastructure at Coastal Highway and M-8 motorway,” he said adding that the PDMA and district administration remained alert in the area to deal with the flooding situation.

