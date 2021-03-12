Web Analytics
NAB begins action against HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has begun an action against the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri over accusations of misuse of power and corruption, ARY News reported on Friday.

The anti-corruption watchdog accused HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri of misusing power, illegal appointments and corruption.

Dr Tariq Banuri has been asked to provide details of expenditures of the university at the PM House, as well as particulars of the National Academy of Higher Education.

The NAB sought Dr Banuri’s reply regarding the illegal appointments of consultations on the basis of favouritism. Moreover, the bureau also sought a response from the HEC chairman regarding the appointments of Legal Officer Advocate Tariq Mansoor, Nadia Tahir, Azhar Lateef and Noor Amna Malik.

The HEC officials had received the notice issued by NAB last week.

