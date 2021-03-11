HEC decides to close Peshawar colleges after spike in COVID-19 cases

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to shut all the colleges and universities situated in Peshawar city from 15th of March, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the HEC, all the public and private colleges and universities located in the limits of Peshawar will remain closed from March 15 to March 28. However, management and teaching staff will remain present at their concerned institution during the period, read the statement.

In other districts of the province, the educational institutions were directed to call only 50 per cent of the students. The instructions were also directed to strictly enforce coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Earlier on March 10, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced the closure of schools in seven Punjab cities from coming Monday (March 15) until March 28 after a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement had been made by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan following a crucial meeting of the NCOC summoned to review the coronavirus situation.

