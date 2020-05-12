HEC lays out plan for examinations, admissions, online classes: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the development on Tuesday revealed that a formal decision to begin online university classes from June 1 has been taken at the highest level, ARY News reported.

A meeting of university vice-chancellors chaired by Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri discussed possible ways to conduct annual examinations.

Suggestions were made to conduct examinations based on open book, multiple-choice questions, assignments and viva-voce methods.

Vice-chancellors put forth complaints made by students regarding internet connectivity issues and asked HEC to help in this regard.

Sources further revealed that mechanics will be laid out which will make the process of online classes easy and accessible for everyone to reap benefit from.

Higher education commission has tasked all the universities to come up with an online examination policy for its students.

Educational institutes were also instructed to devise a unified admission policy and to announce date of admissions on the same day, sources revealed further.

