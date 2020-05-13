KARACHI: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has decided to start online classes for varsity students from June 1 during the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

This was decided in a meeting of all vice-chancellors (VCs) held here at HEC presided by the Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri.

The meeting also opposed the option of promoting university students without exams and decided to conduct online exams if this lockdown situation continues due to coronavirus pandemic.

It was convened to reach consensus on examinations policy, admissions policy, academic quality, and the academic calendar during the pandemic.

HEC directed universities to formulate strategy and share with students on how they will conduct examinations at the end of the Corona-affected semester.

Read More: Coronavirus pandemic: Govt postpones all examinations till June 1

During the meeting, Vice-chancellors put forth complaints made by students regarding internet connectivity issues and asked HEC to help in this regard.

The chairman also asked the VCs to take steps to resolve the problems facing the graduating students on urgent basis, in addition to making decisions about new admissions, thesis research and use of laboratories.

Comments

comments