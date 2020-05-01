Heirs of healthcare providers dying of coronavirus to get Rs7mn in KP

PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on information Ajmal Wazir announced on Friday the provincial government will extend Rs7 million worth of financial assistance to the family of any healthcare professional who dies from the novel coronavirus.

He told a press conference that medical officers of all grades will be eligible for the package.

Expressing concern over the Covid-19 situation, he appealed to the people to stay in and take precautions. If standard operating procedures (SOPs) are not adhered to, the government will be compelled to restrict people to their homes, he warned.

Ajmal Wazir said the number of people affected by the coronavirus in the province stands at 2,627 with 147 deaths. He added 654 people have recuperated from the disease so far.

He said the government is fighting two wars at the same time, one against coronavirus and the other against poverty. He said 330 quarantine centres have been established across the province to house Covid-19 patients.

The adviser said the chief minister is himself monitoring the situation in the province.

