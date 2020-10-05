Helicopter lands at JPMC helipad after two decades

KARACHI: A helicopter of the Sindh government landed at the helipad of Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after it was made operational after two decades.

The helipad will be used by an air ambulance to transport critically ill and injured patients to the health facility from remote areas of Sindh and other parts of the country.

Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said patients can be brought via public and private air ambulance services after the restoration of the helipad. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had already issued a no-objection certification (NOC) to the JPMC for the purpose, she added.

She recalled helicopter ambulance used to bring patients to the hospital in the 1990s. She added the air ambulance service remained suspended for a long time due to the deteriorating condition of the helipad.

“A patient could now be brought to the JPMC in a matter of hours from any part of the country,” Dr Semin Jamali said, expressing gratitude to the Sindh government and health department for extending support for revival of the helipad.

