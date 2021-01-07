The Henley Passport Index released the latest ranking of the world’s powerful passports in 2021 amid the new wave of coronavirus pandemic when many countries are planning to impose lockdown and travel restrictions again.

The latest ranking was announced according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. It is likely that COVID-19 vaccination will be declared mandatory to the people who are willing to travel to the destinations in many countries.

Japan has once again grabbed 1st position in the global passport index of 2021 as the holders can get visa-free access to 191 destinations around the world. Japan is followed by Singapore whose holders can travel to 190 destinations around the world without a prior visa.

South Korea and Germany have been placed on 3rd position with the visa-free access to 189 destinations. Four countries including Italy, Finland, Luxembourg and Spain are standing on 4th position with access to 188 destinations.

For 5th position, Austria and Denmark with access to 187 places have been named by the indexer and the 6th position was shared by countries including France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden with access to 186 destinations.

Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) have claimed 7th position which is followed by Australia, Czech Republic, Greece, Malta on 8th position with the visa-free access to 185 and 184 destinations respectively.

Canada and Hungary’s passports have been given 9th and 10th positions respectively.

The passport of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been ranked 16th in the list as the country ascended on the global ranking from 62nd position recorded in 2006.

Pakistan’s passport has been given 107th position with the visa-free access to 32 destinations.

