Hepatitis C, TB patients to be provided free testing, treatment: minister     

ISLAMABAD: Inaugurating a model centre for infectious disease in Islamabad, Federal Minister of National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani aid that the government would provide all the testing and treatment facilities for hepatitis B, C and Tuberculosis (TB) patients free of cost.

Mehmood Kiani said to curb disease burden of hepatitis C, they were implementing hepatitis prevention and control Project for ICT with incorporation of TB.

According to a statement released from the ministry, he said that the hepatitis C patients will be cured with three months’ oral tablets treatment with no side effects and added that hepatitis B vaccine will also be given to the patients undergoing hepatitis C treatment.

On this occasion, the minister said that the government was revamping all health services in Islamabad to convert it in a model city.

He said that it would be a model center dedicated for the screening, testing and treatment of hepatitis C patients with integration of other infectious diseases like Tuberculosis (TB).

Read More: Govt to make all efforts to provide best health facilities to poor: minister

“In this project we will start from screening from underserved communities of ICT. The teams will go door to door in slum communities to screen high risk individuals. Those found positive will be referred to this center for confirmation of the disease and its treatment”, said the minister.

Kiani further said that the staff would ensure the follow up of the patients in the community to maximize the treatment compliance and response.

Comments

comments