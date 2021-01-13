Heroin hidden in decoration pieces seized at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) thwarted on Wednesday a narcotics smuggling bid at the Allama International Airport Lahore, reported ARY News.

According to a spokesperson for the ANF, officials at the airport’s cargo office checked a suspicious parcel and discovered heroin concealed in small decoration pieces. The seized drug weighed 2.214 kilogrammes, he said.

Shahid Riaz, a resident of Lahore, had booked the parcel that was to be sent to London.

Last month, cocaine capsules were found in the stomach of a passenger, named Ifeanychukwu Emmaunel, at the Lahore airport. He was subjected to checking upon arrival from Nigeria via Qatar, resulting in the discovery of the drugs, ANF officials had said.

The alleged smuggler was taken into custody and an investigation launched.

