Heroin worth millions seized from Rana Sanaullah’s car, claims Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, hitting out at opposition leaders’ criticism of the government over the arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanuallah, said on Monday the ruling PTI has nothing to do with it.

“The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had credible information about the presence of heroin in Sanaullah’s car. The value of the seized drugs is estimated at Rs150-200 million,” she claimed in a statement.

She said the ANF is an independent institution and rejected an impression that the arrest is part of political vengeance.

The special assistant said Sanaullah will be presented before an anti-narcotics court tomorrow. She advised the PML-N leadership not to use the arrest of its leader for political point-scoring.

The PML-N Punjab president was arrested on Monday evening by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore.

An ANF spokesperson said drugs were recovered from Sanaullah’s car.

