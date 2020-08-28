High flood recorded in Chenab River at Head Marala

LAHORE: River Chenab is in high flood level at Head Marala near Sialkot with water inflow recorded at 293,000 cusecs.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, floodwater was continuously soaring in River Chenab due to ongoing heavy rains in the area.

According to officials, the river water level at Head Marala has reached high due to discharge of water in the river from India without prior intimation.

India has released one lac cusecs of water from its Salal dam into Chenab which has created surged the water river in the river and created high flood level.

The sources have apprehensions of medium level flood at Head Marala point in Pakistan and Sialkot, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Gujrat districts could be affected by the floodwater.

The areas of Chiniot and Jhang could also be affected by the flooding in Chenab.

Earlier, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner had said that all departments concerned had been alerted to deal with any emergency situation. He had said that the district administration was keeping round-the-clock check and monitoring flood situation in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot.

