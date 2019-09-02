High level meeting to discuss issues of K-IV project in Karachi today

A high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will be held in Karachi on Monday to discuss issues of K-IV water supply project.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar will also attend the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

They will also visit Keenjhar Lake in Thatta.

During the last meeting in June, Murad Ali Shah had said that the timely completion of K-IV project is a top priority of the provincial government.

The project was initiated to deliver 600 Million Gallons Per Day (MGD) water to masses in three steps. “The 70 percent civil work of package ‘A’ has been completed,” the CM had said, adding that the project was given to Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) in 2016 for worth Rs28.18 billion.

“Mechanical and technical work of the project will be completed in ‘package B’. The power plant of 50 megawatts has yet to be installed for the project,” he had added.

He had said that Rs 18.6 billion is required for the completion of the project.

