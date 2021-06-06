High profile terrorists’ added in CTD’s Red Book: official

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has added high profile terrorists in the new edition of its Red Book comprised of information about hardened terrorists and desperadoes, ARY News reported Sunday.

The new edition of the Red Book has been compiled with consultation of the law enforcement agencies, the in-charge CTD said.

Copies of the Red Book will be sent to the agencies including the Intelligence Bureau, Rangers, FIA and the Home Department, the CTD official stated.

The home department will also provide the copies of the red book to the officials deployed at airports, the official said.

The names of hardened terrorist of Da’aish Maqbool Kamran has been added with the code name Mehmood, the official said.

The names of al-Qaida’s Molvi Islam alias Molvi and Waqas have also been added in the red book. Moreover, the names of TTP’s Khan Zaman Mehsud, Ahsanullah, Ghulam Ishaq, Mufti Shakir, Shahidullah alias Javed Swati, Mukarram Khurasani, Balochistan Liberation Army’s Harbiyar Marri, Bashir Zeb, Ahsan Gul, Musa Khan and Ali Hassan Sanghar, Sindh Revolutionary Army’s Asghar Shah, Sajjad Shah, Hanif, Maashooq, Lyari Gang War’s Bilal Rashid alias Hamza, Ahmad Ali Magsi, Nisar Mallah, Zahid Ladla, Wasiullah Lakho and Shakir Shaka’s names have also been added in the book.

A spokesperson of the CTD earlier said that the names of the terrorists affiliated with outlawed Da’aish, al-Qaida and Tehreek-e- Taliban Pakistan (TTP), banned Ansar al-Sharia, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Jundullah Pakistan, Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, Sindh Revolutionary Army and Balochistan Liberation Army, have also been added to the red book.

Moreover, the names of terrorists affiliated with Aman Committee and the Lyar Gang War have also been included in the book, spokesman said.

Counter Terrorism Department spokesperson said that 10 terrorists added in the previous volume of the Red Book were arrested, while seven terrorists were killed. Five of them were killed in encounters with the law enforcement agencies and two hardened terrorists were reportedly died in Afghanistan and Syria.

