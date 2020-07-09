A 27-year-old Australian man was caught for overspeeding on the highway by Queensland police but he told them that he was actually fighting off one of the world’s deadliest snakes.

A video was posted by Queensland Police Service on its Facebook which showed a man, 27-year-old Jimmy, who was pulled over for speeding on the Dawson Highway, going 76 mph in a 62 mph zone.

When questioned for his speed violation, he claimed that he spotted an eastern brown snake, one of the most venomous species in the world, while driving his vehicle. He said that the snake was slithering by his legs and started to wrap around him.

Jimmy said that ‘Its head just started striking at the [driver’s seat] chair, between my legs.” However, he managed to kill the snake using a knife which he was able to show the officer at the scene.

The driver expressed fear that he had been bitten by the serpent, however, paramedics rushed at the scene confirmed that the snake had not broken his skin. Later, the driver was treated for shock.

