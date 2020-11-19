Hike in COVID-19 cases: Five virus hotspots sealed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The district administration has sealed five virus hotspots for 10 days after recording an unusual hike in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices and public transport will remain closed in the coronavirus hotspot areas including Sector C Phase 1 DHA, Gulshan Abad, Street 10 Hali Road, Block B4 Muslim Town and others.

Grocery, flour, fruit, meat, dairy shops, bakery, petrol pump, will be allowed to remain open till 7:00 pm from 7:00 am, whereas, hospitals, clinics and medical stores will remain open for 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, Islamabad’s deputy commissioner said that “Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed in the past two weeks.” He maintained the overall 265 people had succumbed to the coronavirus thus far, adding that the overall tally of the people infected with the pandemic has reached 3,692.

A sharp rise in the number of new COVID-19 cases during the past two weeks has rung alarm bells in Islamabad.

The commissioner said that currently 320 coronavirus patients were undertreated at different hospital in the federal capital and off them, 37 were on ventilators.

However, the district administration has declared Sector I/8, G/6, G/9 , G/10 and Rawat as COVID-9 hotspots.

