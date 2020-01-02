Hike in fine for overspeeding on motorways, highways put on hold

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said on Thursday the government’s policy to enhance fine for over-speeding on motorways and highways has been put on hold in light of concerns aired by transporters.

Responding to a point of order during today’s session of the National Assembly, he made it clear that the proposal to enhance traffic fines does not aim at increasing revenue but to protect the lives of innocent people on motorways and highways.

He said this policy will be implemented after taking all stakeholders into confidence and thorough briefing on media.

Murad Saeed said Prime Minister Imran Khan is vociferously pleading the case of Kashmiris at international forums besides striving hard for unity of the Muslim Ummah and ending hate speech against Muslims.

He said the prime minister has voluntarily declared himself as the ambassador of Kashmiris and raised their voice at the United Nations.

The minister also apprised the House that instructions have been issued to ministries of Industries and Food to protect rights of the sugarcane growers.

Murad Saeed also said the people of erstwhile FATA have rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan, but they were kept deprived and now the PTI government is taking every possible step to facilitate them. He added the quota of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in medical colleges has been enhanced as promised at the time of their merger into the province.

Comments

comments