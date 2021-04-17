“You’re the boss of your life so do only what makes you happy”

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali have been married for almost a year now, however, their fans feel like the couple doesn’t share enough pictures with each other on social media. Now, Hina has come clean about why the couple is hesitant of posting too much.

Answering a fan’s question as to why they choose to do so, Hina said, “I don’t feel like posting anything and everything about our lives,” for fear of people passing unnecessary comments, assuming things, and their judgmental behavior.

Citing this as the main reason why she likes keeping her own life private, Hina did clarify that her words weren’t meant as a suggestion for everyone. “You’re the boss of your life. So you better do only what makes you happy,” she urged, and we can’t agree enough with her!

The 28-year-old went on to add: “Having a professional life yet a personal life which is not on display all the time keeps me happy and at peace.”

Seems like Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali have their priorities straight and we can’t be happier for the two who will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary next month.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in a small nikkah ceremony on 22 May 2020.

