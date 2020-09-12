Hindu family, moved to settle in India, returns back home

UMARKOT: A local Hindu family, which had moved to India to settle in the country today returned back to Umarkot, ARY News reported.

Kanhaya Lal Bheel, a resident of Bheel Colony of Umarkot, had moved to India with wife and three children, today returned back to home town with some lessons taught by the adverse conditions, the family faced in the neighboring country.

The family when returned to Umarkot today, it was warmly received while given gifts from Assistant Commissioner Jhamandas. The district administration also promised to provide ration to the family for one year.

Head of the returning family Kanhaya Lal Bheel said that Indian authorities keeping hundreds of families from Pakistan in miserable conditions at makeshift katcha huts with no facility to earn livelihood and do business.

“We had tried to return back sometime ago but were sent back from Attari,” Kanhaya Lal said.

Pakistani Hindus in India living in a condition of harassment and misery after 11 of them were killed in mysterious circumstances in Jodhpur city of Indian state of Rajasthan, Kanhaya Lal said.

He advised the members of Hindu community avoid to quit homeland for their dreams of better economic prospects. “It will only leave you with remorse and nothing more,” he added.

Last month, a family of 11 Pakistani Hindus was found dead in a rented farmhouse in the city of Jodhpur in India’s Rajasthan state.

