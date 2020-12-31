Hindu temple vandalism: 300 incl JUI-F cleric booked after CJP’s notice

PESHAWAR: At least 300 people have been booked Thursday on a charge of vandalizing Hindu temple in District Karak while 31, including prime suspect Molvi Sharif of Jamiat Ulema e Islam – Fazl have been arrested after Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice of the incident, ARY News reported.

Police have booked the local emir of JUI-F Rehmat Salam who was arrested earlier today from his residence.

On the other hand, the Hindu Trust officials claimed the police were being complicit to the vandalizing yesterday allowing mob a leeway to destroy the temple and runaway.

According to the police superintendent, the event transpired due to the restoration of the temple as the local clerics incited the mobs soon after they learned of the official permission of restoration.

It may be noted that police was directed into action after Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice of the vandalism at the shrine of a Hindu saint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district.

READ: CJP takes notice of vandalism at Karak Hindu shrine

Dr. Ramesh Kumar, MNA and Patron in Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, called on the chief justice at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry and raised the issue of “desecration/burning of shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj” by a mob yesterday in Karak, according to a statement issued by the SC.

CJP Ahmed showed grave concern over the tragic incident and informed the member of Parliament that he has already taken cognizance of the matter and has fixed it before a bench for hearing on Jan 5 (Tuesday).

Comments

comments