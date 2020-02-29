Web Analytics
In pictures: Hira Mani celebrates 30th birthday in style

Popular Pakistani actress Hira Mani ringed in her 30th birthday in style on Thursday with a grand celebration. 

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star threw a birthday bash for her friends and family in Karachi on Friday.

The party was an elaborate affair with beautiful decor, bouquet, a gorgeous cake and all her loved ones.

Let’s take a look:

Hira was all smiles

She stunned in a floral saree

The starlet had her family by her side

Hira cut the cake in style

What’s a birthday without cake?

Birthday treats to satisfy your sweet tooth

It was a star-studded party

Sadaf Kanwal made an appearance too

So did Anoushey Abbasi

