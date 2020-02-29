In pictures: Hira Mani celebrates 30th birthday in style
Popular Pakistani actress Hira Mani ringed in her 30th birthday in style on Thursday with a grand celebration.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star threw a birthday bash for her friends and family in Karachi on Friday.
The party was an elaborate affair with beautiful decor, bouquet, a gorgeous cake and all her loved ones.
Let’s take a look:
Hira was all smiles
She stunned in a floral saree
The starlet had her family by her side
Hira cut the cake in style
What’s a birthday without cake?
Birthday treats to satisfy your sweet tooth
It was a star-studded party
Sadaf Kanwal made an appearance too
So did Anoushey Abbasi