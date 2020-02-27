Hira Mani celebrates birthday amidst love and laughter

Hira Mani celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday night with husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani.

She took to Instagram to share endearing photos from her midnight celebration.

The actress, who recently starred in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho, is all smiles in the photo she posted and look forward to an amazing year ahead.

“Not ageing just upgrading,” she wrote.

Hira thanked her family and friends including starlet Anoushey Abbasi for “making my birthday so special.” She went onto say that she is lucky to have Mani in her life.

In another post, the Do Bol actress shared a blissful photo with her partner and thanked him for a special gift. “Thanks for the gajra mani I love you… is Se best gift tou koi hou hi nahi sakta,” she wrote.

The starlet has two sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim, with Mani.

