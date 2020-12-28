PELHAM GARDENS, Bronx: Police arrested the driver after he hit an elderly woman and a young child in a stroller at the road crossing in the Bronx, a borough of New York City (NYC) last week and fled away from the scene.

A video has surfaced which showed the disturbing moment of a vehicle hitting a 62-year-old grandmother and her now three-year-old grandson in a stroller at reportedly at Mace Avenue and Eastchester Road in Pelham Gardens on last Monday.

The incident took place when they were walking in the marked crosswalk with the light in their favour. The driver hit them without even slowing down his car.

The footage showed that the driver got out of his vehicle after the crash and surveyed the scene but he left before the police arrived there.

Police announced that 69-year-old Otello Rapini was arrested and charged with leaving the accident’s site, abc7 reported.

Following the incident, the toddler was treated for a cut to his head while his grandmother suffered a bruised leg but refused medical attention. The picture of the child’s injuries was shared by his father to the local media.

The grandmother had been babysitting while the father went Christmas shopping, and he was in the area when he got a call from his mother-in-law.

The father had rushed to the scene and saw them in the ambulance. His wife is a nurse practitioner at the hospital, and she met them in the ER. He said his son turned 3 on Christmas Eve.

