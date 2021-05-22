Hitmen hired to kill British-Pakistani woman, reveals police investigation

LAHORE: An investigation into the case of the murder of 26-year-old British-Pakistani Myra Zulfiqar in Lahore has revealed that hitmen were hired to kill the woman.

Sources in the Lahore police told ARY News that a plan was carefully orchestrated to rub out Myra.

They said accused Zahir Jadoon and Saad Amir Butt were in Islamabad and Lahore, respectively, at the time of the crime. CCTV footage confirmed that both accused were not present in Defence, they added.

The police said they are investigating who hired the hitmen to murder British-Pakistani women Myra Zulfiqar.

The woman, a British national, was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3. Myra Zulfiqar had come to Pakistan two months back and had been living with a friend in the house.

According to the FIR, registered on the complaint of the woman’s uncle, she was murdered after Myra refused to marry one of the suspects named in the FIR.

