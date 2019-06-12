HIV/AIDS spreading fast in five districts of Punjab

FAISALABAD: The spread of HIV has gone alarmingly fast in the five districts of Punjab — Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Jhang and Nankana — with over 2,800 HIV-positive patients registered with the Punjab AIDS Control Programme (PACP).

According to PACP sources, about 70 to 90 cases of the life threatening disease are registered monthly from these five districts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) positive cases has risen to 778 in Larkana’s area of Ratodero.

The HIV endemic is creating havoc in Larkana, Shikarpur and other parts of Sindh, whereas the govt is seemed to fail to control over the worsening situation.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) had released an initial report of its findings on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in Larkana.

An 11-member team of the WHO had prepared its preliminary report on HIV situation in Larkana and adjoining areas.

The final report on the outbreak will be released on February 15, 2020, the world health body had said in a statement.

The report declared the HIV epidemic as Grade-II emergency in which 751 people including 600 children were affected.

According to the report, around 1.5 million dollars required controlling the epidemic situation but the WHO could not provide the required financial assistance for the emergency situation. The WHO could arrange 2,00,000 dollars, the report further said.

Comments

comments