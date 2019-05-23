HIV Crisis: PM aide Zafar Mirza visits Sukkur and Larkana

SUKKUR: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for National Health Dr Zafar Mirza visited Sukkur and Larkana districts to review the Aids crisis in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a spokesman of the health ministry, Dr. Mirza also held a meeting with Sindh’s Minister of Health Dr. Azra Pechuho during his visit.

Prime Minister’s aide discussed the situation related to the HIV outbreak and government’s measures to address it.

Sindh’s health minister Dr. Pechuho and Dr. Mirza agreed to take effective measures to tackle the HIV emergency in the region.

The federal government will extend its full cooperation to Sindh for treatment and rehabilitation of the infected patients, Dr. Mirza said.

He urged the need to promote mutual cooperation to seek solution of the problems in health sector.

Federal government is always ready to extend technical assistance to the government of Sindh, prime minister’s aide said.

Federal health authorities will ensure provision of diagnostic kit and supply of medicines in the affected region, Zafar Mirza said.

The government will also extend cooperation to Sindh for establishment of three Aids treatment centres, he said. The centres will be set up at Nawabshah, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad, prime minister’s special assistant said.

He said that the government in coordination with the province will take short and long term measures for prevention of HIV in Sindh.

