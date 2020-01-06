Hollywood stars shine on Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood’s brightest stars sparkled Sunday on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, the first showbiz awards gala of 2020.

Under sunny skies, the best and brightest of film and television arrived at the Beverly Hilton in their finest for the ceremony, hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais.

Here is a look at some of the trends spotted on the red carpet:

Black and white

Tinseltown’s A-list wants to make a good impression on the first major red carpet of the year, and how better to do that than in classic black and white, a fashion staple.

Style icon Billy Porter, a nominee for best actor in a TV drama for his work on Pose, wowed fans in an all-white Alex Vinash tuxedo with a coat featuring a giant feather train — that zips off, he explained to E! television.

Nominated actress Joey King (The Act) created a daring carpet moment in a sculptural black and white Iris van Herpen dress with a mind-boggling wavy detail.

Actress-filmmaker Greta Gerwig — whose Little Women is in contention but who was notably snubbed in the best director category — turned heads in a black Proenza Schouler dress with a notable side slit and a white off the shoulder neckline.

Nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) rocked a similar look — a custom Thom Browne number with flowers embroidered in the inner lining of her dress.

And Awkwafina, a favorite to take home an award for her starring role in The Farewell, sported a sleek Dior tuxedo with a ruffled collar blouse.

Midnight (mid-afternoon?) blues

The stars hit the red carpet in the middle of the afternoon in Los Angeles, but midnight blue was all the rage.

Ana de Armas, a nominee for best comedy actress for the murder mystery Knives Out, said she was “a little bit of a mess” at her first Globes but looked like a million bucks in a glittering, strapless Ralph & Russo gown with a full skirt.

Beanie Feldstein, a nominee in the same category for Booksmart, beamed in her strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown and matching headband.

Shades of green

Charlize Theron, who plays journalist Megyn Kelly in the Fox News harassment scandal flick Bombshell, fared far better, looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder vibrant green gown with a black corset bodice.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer channeled her eccentric assassin character Villanelle in a full emerald green gown with puff sleeves and a canary yellow clutch.