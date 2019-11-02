Here’s a natural home remedy for hair fall treatment

Excessive hair fall is a common problem and can be quite scary. Some studies show a deficiency in iron may lead to excessive hair loss. However, you can control it with effective and natural home remedies.

Ideally, you should get vitamin levels checked and do as prescribed by the doctor. But alongside, resorting to home remedies can definitely be fruitful.

Here’s a home remedy to stop hair fall.

Ingredients:

Dried mint leaves

1 tbsp Apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp Poppyseed oil

1tbsp zinc syrup

1 Vitamin E capsule

Method:

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Separate the mint leaves from the oil mixture and use that only. Put the oil on roots and keep it for atleast one to two hours.

