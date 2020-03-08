Homes evacuated after bungling robbers try to blow up ATM

Homes in a Manchester suburban village were evacuated after robbers made a clumsy attempt to blow up an ATM.

The suspects had to flee empty-handed after the explosive didn’t go off.

The heist was reported in the village of Timperley in Greater Manchester at 3.15am.

A bomb disposal squad evacuated homes after reports of the attempt cash machine explosion robbery.

Later, officers carried out a controlled explosion at the scene after finding parts of an explosive device.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 3.15am this morning (Sunday 8 March 2020), police were called to Stockport Road, Timperley, to reports of an attempted cash machine explosion robbery.”

“The offenders did not make off with any cash and the explosion failed. Upon police arrival, parts of the explosive device were found at the scene.”

“As a precaution, specialist officers are in attendance and will carry out a controlled explosion.

“A cordon is in place and is likely to remain for some time. A very small number of houses have been evacuated to ensure their safety. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

