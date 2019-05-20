When honest inspector comes in city, all thieves get united: Shahbaz Gill

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill on Monday said when an honest police inspector came in a city, all thieves got united, ARY News reported.

“Nobody knows stealing from national exchequer better than the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),” Shahbaz Gill said in response to Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz. She had said that sanctity of vote should be respected.

The CM’s spokesman said those who were raising the slogan to give respect to vote, should first respect the constitution. He said those who had been calling each other names, were embracing each other today.

He said the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had pushed the country deep into quagmire of foreign debt.

He said he had all his sympathies with Hamza Shahbaz, who had to accept Maryam as his leader.

On May 19, Shahbaz Gill had responded to Hamza Shahbaz’s statement, saying that the nexus of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was an unsuccessful attempt to hide its corrupt practices.

“They [opposition leaders] should not violate the sanctity of the Holy Month [of Ramadan] for hiding their corruption,” he had said in a Twitter message.

Gill had criticised the PML-N leader that Bilawal is seemed to ask Hamza and Maryam Nawaz for when to pull out Asif Ali Zardari on to streets. He had said that the major damage caused to the national economy by corruption and telegraph transfers (TT) transactions.

