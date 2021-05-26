WATCH: Honey bees join forces to open bottle cap

In an incredible moment captured on camera, two honey bees could be spotted opening a bottle of a soft drink after they joined forces to make it happen.

The footage was captured in São Paulo, Brazil, showing the two bees position themselves on either side of the bottle and use their legs to push the cap up. Just moments later, the bees manage to lift the top off the bottle of sugary drink and watch as it falls onto the ground.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Detailing the entire episode, the man who filmed the entire moment said that he recorded the video during his lunch break. “I got a soda from a customer but soon the bees stole it.”

The footage has since gone viral, drawing an array of responses from social media users.

One user said: ‘That video is amazing but also terrifying. How the hell have they worked that out?’ Another added: ‘We can just hire them and pay them in Fanta.’ A third person commented: ‘I for one welcome our insect overlords.’

Scientific studies have found that bees work together and cooperate with each other to resolve issues. A study has shown that honey bees are able to solve even basic addition and subtraction problems.

The research, led by scientists from RMIT University in Australia, involved training individual honeybees to enter a maze where they would encounter between one and five shapes, colored either blue or yellow.

If the shapes were blue, the bee had to add one number, and if they were yellow the bee had to subtract one to find the solution.

The bees would make their selection by entering a tunnel with either the correct or incorrect answer, where they would be rewarded if they got it right.

