Horrific: Kid sent flying after he drops live firecracker inside a manhole

There here have been several reports of incidents involving children dropping live firecrackers down the manhole, causing a fatal explosion, in China.

The dangerous trend seems to have gained popularity as multiple videos of kids dropping firecrackers into the manholes, triggering explosions that flung the children flying in air have gone viral on the internet.

Children across China are dropping firecrackers into manholes, causing explosions that send them flying pic.twitter.com/XEA5AEYOzk — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) February 9, 2021

A manhole burst open in Fujian recently after three children dropped live firecrackers inside, according to South China Morning Post.

The impact from the explosion was so intense, it flung one child in the air and knocked another one to the ground.

Another video shows three manholes exploding at the same time after a child drops a firecracker inside one of them.

According to reports, there were as many as 5 incidents of manhole explosions in the month of January.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the incidents so far. These hazardous videos have prompted concerns from netizens.

