Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Horrific: Kid sent flying after he drops live firecracker inside a manhole

kid-flying-firecracker-manhole-china

There here have been several reports of incidents involving children dropping live firecrackers down the manhole, causing a fatal explosion, in China.

The dangerous trend seems to have gained popularity as multiple videos of kids dropping firecrackers into the manholes, triggering explosions that flung the children flying in air have gone viral on the internet.

 A manhole burst open in Fujian recently after three children dropped live firecrackers inside, according to South China Morning Post.

The impact from the explosion was so intense, it flung one child in the air and knocked another one to the ground.

Another video shows three manholes exploding at the same time after a child drops a firecracker inside one of them.

According to reports, there were as many as 5 incidents of manhole explosions in the month of January.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from the incidents so far. These hazardous videos have prompted concerns from netizens.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

‘White tiger’ spotted on Maryland highway turns out be…

Offbeat

Woman kept as ‘slave’ for eight years

Must Read

COLLECTIBLES: Original Apple-1 PC from 1978 is being sold for US$1.5m

Offbeat

TikTok user exposes little-known trick that holds fuel cap at the bowser


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close