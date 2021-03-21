CCTV surveillance camera captured the horrific moment four gardeners were struck by lightning after they took shelter under a tree during a storm in India.

Footage showed a bright flash as the bolt struck from the sky and knocked three of the men down instantly. The fourth fell to the ground moments later.

All four men were hurried to a nearby hospital in Manesar. One of them, identified as 38-year-old gardener Ramprasad, died later the same day while the other three are throught to be in stable condition.

The three survivors were identified as gardeners Shivdutt and Lali and their supervisor Anil.

“The victims stood under a tree [when] suddenly the lightning struck the tree and all four men collapsed immediately, being critically injured,” a police spokesman told local media.

“They were rushed to a private hospital in Manesar where Ramprasad passed away during his treatment.”

Comments

comments