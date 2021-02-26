Horrifying video shows toddler being ‘pulled under the bed’ by ‘ghost’

Web Analytics
A man shared on TikTok horrifying footage showing, what he claimed, his toddler “being pulled under the bed” by a ‘ghost’.

Footage shows the little girl lying at the end of her bed playing with her toys when at 11:37pm, according to the timestamp on the video, something odd appears to happen.

The man uploaded the clip to the video streaming app with the caption: “My daughter being pulled under the bed… wife thinks she crawled but she was pulled by something.”

The video, since being posted, has been viewed almost 8 million times on the app with 725,000 likes and 26,000 comments.

Some freaked out social media users said it looks like she’s been pulled by “something”.

One said: “I would have gone. Just give the house keys to the ghost and GO!”

