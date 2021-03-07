A video has surfaced showing two young girls screaming in terror after appearing to see something creepy.

The video clip shared on social media platforms shows two friends eating at a small plastic table when the girl facing into the darkened kitchen begins trying to look around the corner and making sounds of distress.

“That scared me,” she says as her mother filming tells her: “I just turned of the light”, but she continues to look past her friend and into the seemingly empty room behind.

Her friend laughs loudly but when the mother asks what she is afraid of the girl points into the kitchen before breaking down in tears. She then quickly walks away from the kitchen while her friend continues to laugh at her from the table.

The second girl then turns around and stares into the kitchen for a few seconds in silence before letting out a terrifying scream, pushing the table away and running to join others. It is unclear what provoked both of them to run away in fear.

The clip shared with the caption: “Girls see ghost and run” has been viewed more than one million times.

