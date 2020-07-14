Hospitals’ capacity being increased to tackle COVID-19 cases: chairman NDMA

QUETTA: Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal facilities are being increased at the hospitals to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the media men in Quetta on Tuesday, Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Muhammad Azfal said that Pakistan can overcome the pandemic if the SOPs were implemented in the true spirit.

He ensured strict implementation of the SOPs on the Eidul Azha and added that there is no other way till now to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

Replying to a question, he said that nine air crafts of the NDMA are taking part in anti-locusts spray operation and vowed to control over the swarms of the locusts.

Read more: Fed govt plans to generate revenue using locusts

It is pertinent to mention here that Ministry for Food Security and Research on June 21 announced that they are looking to initiate a program against locust swarm infestation in the country with the help of World Bank (WB).

According to a notification issued by the ministry on the matter, World Bank has offered an amount of $200 million to fend off and kill the locust swarms overwhelming agricultural land in Pakistan.

An additional $150 million were also promised by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to help the country fight the critters.

