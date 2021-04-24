Hot and dry weather in Karachi to persist for another two days

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Heatwave Centre on Saturday forecast that the hot and dry weather would continue for another two days in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 38-40ºCelsius during the period. The wind direction likely to be from Northwest till afternoon and will shift to Southwest from evening, according to the weather report.

Humidity recorded 39 percent in the morning today, the Met Office report said.

The weather department, made it clear earlier that the very hot weather spell this weekend should not be called a “heatwave.”

A senior official of the department said that the city was already going through hot weather as the temperature maintaining an upward trend.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier warned of another hot spell in Karachi and suburbs during April 23-25.

It is second hot to very hot weather spell in Karachi this month, previous hot weather spell hit the city from 31st March till 03rd April.

Maximum day temperatures soared to almost 44 ºCelsius in the city with wind flow generally from north/northeast during the period.

The Met Office had earlier warned in its weather outlook that Sindh, Southern Punjab, eastern and southern Balochistan will remain in the grip of very hot and dry weather in April.

Due to change of winds direction from southwest to north or northeast, hot to very hot and dry weather will prevail in Karachi, a weather official predicted.

