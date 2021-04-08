Hot and dry weather likely to persist in Karachi for 3-4 days: PMD

KARACHI: Hot and dry weather spell likely to persist in the city for next three to four days with expected maximum temperature to range between 38-40 ºCelsius, the Met Office’s Heatwave Centre said in its weather report on Thursday.

Wind from Northwest/Northeast are likely in the morning to afternoon, while the wind direction will shift to the West/Southwest in the evening during the period, according to the weather report.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 38-40°Celsius during the hot spell.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for April predicted one or two heat waves in plain areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan during the month.

During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak temperatures are expected to remain normal in upper half of the country and slightly above normal in the south and southwest, according to the weather outlook.

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heatwave

Maximum temperature in Karachi soared to 44 ºCelsius on last Saturday afternoon during the heatwave in the region.

The hot weather spell subsided by Sunday after the wind direction shifted from north/northeast to the south.

During the heatwave spell, the sea-breeze, which has a refreshing effect over the city’s weather, was also suspended, which further boosted the intensity of the searing weather.

Comments

comments