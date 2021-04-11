Hot and dry weather spell in Karachi likely to continue till tomorrow

KARACHI: Hot and dry weather spell in the city likely to continue till tomorrow, quoting the Met Office’s Heatwave Centre, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi could experience a windy weather spell in the evening today.

Maximum Temperature to range between 39 – 41 ºCelsius in the city today and 38–40 ºC tomorrow (Monday), according to the weather report.

Winds from Northwest blowing in the morning will continue to afternoon, and will shift their direction to the West/Southwest in the evening, according to the weather report.

The sea-breeze, which has a refreshing effect over the city’s weather, was also suspended, which has further boosted intensity of the searing weather.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for April predicted one or two heat waves in plain areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab during the month.

During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak temperatures are expected to remain normal in upper half of the country and slightly above normal in the south and southwest, according to the weather forecast.

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms in April, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maximum temperature in Karachi soared to almost 44 ºCelsius on previous Saturday afternoon during the searing hot weather in the area.

The hot weather spell subsided by Sunday after the wind direction shifted from north/northeast to the south.

