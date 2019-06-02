Hot and dry weather spell persists across Pakistan

KARACHI: The Meteorological department has predicted hot and dry weather in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The highest maximum temperature in the country was recorded 51°C in Jaccobabad , Sukkur, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Larkana and 49°C at Bahawalnagar on Saturday.

The temperatures in Jacobabad and Sukkur will remain 49°C on Sunday, 48°C in Turbat and 47°C in Lahore, Faisalabad and Dera Ismail Khan, the met office today.

The Meteorological department has predicted maximum temperature 38 degree Celsius in Karachi today.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country, weather officials said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department had recently predicted that the hot weather spell in Karachi will continue till the mid of June.

The met office said the weather will remain hot in the metropolis until after Eid, however, after June 15, the temperature will likely to recede.

The monsoon rains will likely to begin in the port city from July, the met office said.

Earlier, the weather department, in a warning, had said that the heatwave is likely to grip Karachi and surrounding areas from May 25 to 27.

Nevertheless, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Heatwave Early Warning Centre later downgraded the heatwave alert “as mild heatwave” with hot and humid weather likely to prevail.

In an earlier heatwave from May 1st–3rd, the maximum temperature in Karachi had soared up to 42°C.

Comments

comments