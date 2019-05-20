Housing foundation cannot launch own housing scheme itself: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday remarked that land acquirement in Islamabad can be made under the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Act, ARY News reported.

The top court was hearing a case related to the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF).

The apex court observed that the housing foundation was not mentioned in Islamabad’s master plan. The court remarked that CDA regulations will be applied in societies established on its land.

“Housing Foundation cannot launch its housing scheme itself,” the court remarked. It added that the housing foundation asked to provide plot to judiciary instead of the nationals.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked, “It does not become pure public property now. Right now, we are standing at its acquirement phase in the case and regulatory phase will come next to it.”

The court observed that no land acquirement complaints existed in F-14 except for some development issues.

The defence lawyer said that CDA was allotted 50 per cent commercial plots as compensation in F-14 of the housing project.

The top court adjourned the hearing till Tuesday’s evening at 12:00 noon and asked the lawyer representing the housing foundation to complete arguments till tomorrow.

Comments

comments