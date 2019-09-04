Housing project to boost economic activities in country: PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that construction of five million low cost housing units will not only address shortage of accommodation but also help boost economic activities in the country, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on Naya Pakistan Housing scheme, PM Imran vowed to provide every possible facility to the investors in connection with the housing and construction sector. He said that the government would ease the process for investment in the energy sector.

The prime minister termed the housing scheme the most important project of his government.

During the meeting, PM Imran was briefed over utilization of government’s land for the housing project.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfi Bukhari, Spokesperson to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, State Bank of Pakistan’s governor, CDA chairman and other officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier on May 4, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Program’ (NPHP) will create employment opportunities for youth as 40 industries were linked with this initiative while 40 more will be associated to it in future.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the housing scheme, the premier had explained that the private sector will hugely benefit from the scheme as it will build the five million houses of NPHP and the government will be there to provide assistance in the process.

“This housing society will give a chance to those who could never imagine owning a house of their own.”

The prime minister had further said only those societies progress which care about its less privileged. “We need to work providing shelter to those who do not have anywhere to live and food to those who are hungry,” he had lamented.

