How to make a pizza with NO pizza ingredients

A video posted on TIk Tok showing how to make pizza without a base, tomatoes or mozzarella has won over its users.

In a video posted last week, Mechelle Malto, from the Philippines, posted the ‘pan pizza’ hack, which she says she uses when she’s feeling too lazy to make dough.

She starts by placing 10 pieces of sliced white bread in a pan, and flattens them out with her hand to make a thin base, vaguely resembling a crust.

Next, she covers the base in tomato ketchup, spread the sauce thin so it goes right to the side.

For the third step, she grates cheddar onto the pizza, but explains that any kind of cheese is okay to use.

Maleta then adds canned beef and onions, but says you can add any toppings you like, as long as they are precooked. She then places the pan on the stove and cooks it on a low heat to let it cook. The home cook admits she doesn’t know how to keep it on the stove for, and that others will just ‘know when it’s ready’. She said they final creation is ‘yummy and crunchy’ and that her family love the dish. Maleta also explained it’s a great way to cook up old food to stop it going to waste. ‘It’s a bit like thin crust pizza. My family likes this better than true pizza,’ she added. The video has now racked up more than a million views, with dozens of people eager to try out the recipe.

Comments

comments