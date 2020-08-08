How to make a pizza with NO pizza ingredients
A video posted on TIk Tok showing how to make pizza without a base, tomatoes or mozzarella has won over its users.
In a video posted last week, Mechelle Malto, from the Philippines, posted the ‘pan pizza’ hack, which she says she uses when she’s feeling too lazy to make dough.
She starts by placing 10 pieces of sliced white bread in a pan, and flattens them out with her hand to make a thin base, vaguely resembling a crust.
Next, she covers the base in tomato ketchup, spread the sauce thin so it goes right to the side.
For the third step, she grates cheddar onto the pizza, but explains that any kind of cheese is okay to use.