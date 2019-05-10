Here is how and when you can get your ‘Eidi’ notes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced when Pakistani’s can get fresh notes to distribute Eidi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in the country.

The following guide will make it easy for you to get the fresh notes.

When will the fresh currency notes be available?

The fresh currency notes will be available from May 20-31, 2019

Where to get fresh currency notes from? You can get the fresh notes from 1,700 branches in 142 cities and also six field offices of the State Bank across the country. How to get fresh currency notes? Fresh currency notes can be obtained via registration through an SMS service. People would register themselves through the SMS service and then visit the designated branch to get the fresh currency notes. In order to register, send an SMS to 8877 along with your CNIC and branch codes for the bank. Rs2+tax charges would be applied. After registration, an SMS carrying the redemption code, e-branch address and expiry date of redemption code would be received. In order to receive the fresh currency notes, you would visit your e-branch with your original CNIC, photocopy of CNIC and redemption code received through the SMS.

