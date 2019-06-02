Huawei ‘not a military company’: China defence minister

Web Analytics
SINGAPORE: Huawei is not a military company despite founder Ren Zhengfei’s previous career in the army, China’s defence minister said Sunday. 

“Huawei is not a military company. Do not think that because the head of Huawei used to serve in the military, then the company that he built is part of the military,” General Wei Fenghe told an international security dialogue in Singapore.

“It doesn’t make sense because these sorts of ex-servicemen, upon their retirement, a lot of them have set up companies in countries across the world.”

 

