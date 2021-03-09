Huawei P50 series will be the first to come with HarmonyOS out of the box

The Huawei P50 will be the first device running HarmonyOS out of the box. According to reports, the device has already gone through beta 2 testing of the new operating system and has moved on to beta 3. Reportedly, the results from the testing have been promising.

It won’t be the first phone to run Huawei’s in-house OS, of course, several older flagships can opt into the beta versions as well. The interesting part is that the P50 series will skip Android entirely.

The P50 will not be the first device to run Huawei’s new operating system, but will be the first one to rely fully on it. The Huawei P50, reportedly, will feature the new IMX800 one-inch camera sensor from Sony and a Kirin 9000 processor.

The device is expected to be revealed in spring. The P-series are the most important flagship devices for Huawei, and the move to HarmonyOS implies the company is confident in its new software.

