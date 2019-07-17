Huawei to invest around $100 million in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, appreciating Huawei’s continued engagement in Pakistan, said on Wednesday the leading technology company can help develop and upgrade the IT sector.

The minister was talking to Vice President of Huawei Group, Mark Xueman, who along with a delegation called on him in Islamabad.

Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, PD CPEC Hassan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

The minister noted that Huawei holds 25 per cent share in the mobile industry of Pakistan and is also the top taxing paying Chinese company in the country.

He appreciated Huawei’s engagement with HEC for smart schools project with the latest information and communications technology equipment.

Mr Bakhtyar underlined the need for exploring new business models for future projects and joint ventures in Pakistan.

He said Huawei can contribute to the government’s e-governance initiative as well in centralizing data to improve efficiency and productivity.

He opined that Huawei can support IT start-up projects in Pakistan to benefit the youth in this important sector.

Mark Xueman said the company will invest around $100 million in the country this year.

He apprised that Huawei will also set up a regional headquarters in Islamabad at a cost of $55 million that will create job opportunities for young engineers in Pakistan.

The top Huawei official said the company will also invest $15 million more in its Technical support Centre in Pakistan and will also hire more workforce for the same taking the number of its staff from 600 to 800 this year.

He stated that Huawei is eager to initiate more projects in Pakistan on the grant funding basis from Chinese government.

