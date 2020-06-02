Web Analytics
Huge sinkhole opens up in middle of busy road, traffic badly effected

sinkhole

A large sinkhole has caused peak-hour traffic chaos after opening up in the middle of a busy roadway in peak traffic hours.

The hole was discovered on Collins Street, near Elizabeth Street, Melbourne, Australia.

The cavity is about two square metres and emergency crews made their way on the scene to assess the damage.

Earlier on January 14, An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving four more missing, state media reported.

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road as the vehicle — jutting into the air — sank into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child. The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.

Video footage published by state broadcaster CGTN showed a person being pulled from the hole by rescue workers.

