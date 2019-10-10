Human chain to be formed at D-Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday (tomorrow) to highlight the Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur in Islamabad on Thursday reviewed the arrangements made to observe the day, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his remarks, Ali Amin Gandapur said a human chain will be formed at D-Chowk, Islamabad, to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said the fascist face of the Modi government will be exposed at every forum. “Pakistan is pursuing effective diplomacy on Kashmir dispute and the country will continue its efforts till the Kashmiris get their right to self-determination,” Gandapur added.

Life remains badly hit in the Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of the Jammu region on the 67th day, today, with reports of night raids, arrests of young boys and multiple deaths amid the ongoing military clampdown coupled with a communications blackout.

The people in the territory are facing shortages of essential commodities as main markets continue to remain shut and public transport off the roads.

Comments

comments