‘Human face’ calf stuns farmers after its birth

A video showing a mutant calf with human-like face stunned farmers in Villa Ana village of Argentina, however, it died within hours of being born, foreign media reported.

The calf was born with a small nose and mouth which struggled to hold up its head, Mirror.co.uk reported.

This post contains disturbing images

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

According to reports, the creature apparently had a malformed skull and died within a couple of hours of its birth.

Genetics expert Nicolas Magnago told local media that the animal could have had a rare genetic mutation.

He said: “[A] mutation is a change in the DNA sequencing that was transferred to the cow’s offspring.

“It was a spontaneous mutation caused by the action of mutagens, physical, chemical or biological agents, which altered its genetic sequencing.”

It comes after a calf with two heads, four eyes and two mouths was born in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, at the start of the year.

The animal’s owner, from the village of Shimla, can be seen examining his new pet in a video.

India has in the past year made the headlines for its deformed calves.

Another one was born in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district in early 2019.

